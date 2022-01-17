Chelsea - and Lukaku - rue missed opportunities as title slips away

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Chelsea did a lot of things right at Manchester City but when they had their big chances they failed to take them and paid the price.

And central to any discussion around this debate will centre on striker Romelu Lukaku, who once again failed to take their best opportunities when they presented themselves.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was at pains to avoid any over-harsh criticism of the Belgium striker but there is still a feeling that he is not fully sold on what the £97.5m record signing is currently bringing to his side.

Lukaku worked hard but he was often shrugged off the ball too easily for someone with his physical presence and ability. He must do better.

In reality, the title is over for Chelsea but this is a club that specialises in defying the odds so it would be foolish to believe they will not be parading at least one item of silverware at the end of the season.