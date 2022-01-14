Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace - Graham Potter reaction
Brighton boss Graham Potter, speaking to Sky Sports: "I thought we were fantastic, first half especially. Can't get much more dominant that.
"Overall the performance and character of the team to recover from the set back of missing a penalty and conceding, to come back, really pleasing.
"It is football and all you can do is focus on the quality of our performance which was really, really pleasing. Overall in the game I thought we were the better team."