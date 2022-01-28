'It’s genuinely impossible to know whether Lampard has what it takes'

It's difficult to know how well-equipped Frank Lampard is for what Everton are facing, according to Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent.

Lampard has re-emerged as a serious candidate for the job and owner Farhad Moshiri will hold a final round of talks on Friday before deciding on Rafael Benitez's successor.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Delaney said: "With Lampard it’s genuinely impossible to know whether he has what it takes.

"The profile of the two jobs he’s done have been so different. There was Derby where he did quite well and stabilised them, didn’t ultimately go up. At the time it was a good Derby squad but he didn’t over achieve or under achieve.

"Then he went to Chelsea who were in a unique situation at the time because of the transfer ban. He did an ok job at Chelsea although obviously what Thomas Tuchel has done since in winning the Champions League made it look that much worse.

"If it was Everton two years ago who were a mid-table club with more potential than they were showing, that might suit Lampard more because there was a more stable base.

"But as of now, it’s a situation that he’s never experienced before when there’s so much disfunction around the club and so much noise, it’s impossible to know whether he’s suited.

"There is also the feeling that he is on a learning curve himself and do you want someone that’s on a learning curve in a situation like this which is potentially the first relegation in Everton’s history? There are so many safe pairs of hands at the moment in the clubs around Everton and that alone almost changes the context."

Hear more on Everton's search for a new manager on BBC Sounds