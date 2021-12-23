Howe on injuries, postponing games and Man Utd
Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Manchester United on Monday.
Here is what he had to say:
There are no new Covid-19 cases to report within the club.
Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis will all miss Monday's game but Howe hopes to have Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo back from illness.
On postponing games, Howe said the integrity of the competition is fundamental and questioned "whether it's been fair for everybody".
Howe said playing games behind closed doors again "the least preferential route" because of the importance of supporters.
Howe said Jonjo Shelvey "hasn’t trained with the group yet" but he hopes to have him back soon because "he’s such an important player for us in many different ways that we need to keep him fit".
On facing Manchester United, Howe expects a tough game and said there have been "special games" between the two sides over the years.
Howe said Ralf Rangnick is someone he admires and has had "huge influences" on some Premier League managers, adding that he is a pioneer of the game.
On January transfer targets, Howe said "work has been going on all through December" and the club is "open to anything" that helps us.
Players will train on their own on Christmas Day and will be allowed to see families.