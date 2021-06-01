Chelsea and Manchester United are both willing to meet Real Madrid's £70m asking price for 28-year-old France defender Raphael Varane, and both will double his wages. (Defensa Central - in Spanish)

Winning the Champions League triggered an automatic extension clause in Blues manager Thomas Tuchel's contract. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Meanwhile, AC Milan want to sign Chelsea's France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, when his contract expires at the end of June. (Goal)

