West Ham 1-1 Brighton: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter told Match of the Day: "There's a really good spirit in the team and the club, we will fight until the end. We were down to 10 but still scored and the performance deserved that.

"It's a fantastic point. The trick is to turn possession into goal chances and it's not easy to do against West Ham as Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice defend the box very well.

"You have no divine right to win matches, you have to earn them. But we're picking up points and you have to keep going on. We want to win and will try again on Saturday."