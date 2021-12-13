Nature of defeat a sign of Villa's progress

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Aston Villa will be disappointed that just one moment was behind this narrow loss at Liverpool, when Tyrone Mings allowed Mo Salah to get in front of him before fouling him to concede the decisive second-half penalty.

Villa were convinced Salah fouled Mings first, but the fact they feel so aggrieved by such a loss is, in itself, a sign of progress.

Steven Gerrard has already added a steelier edge to this Villa side - and there was even some hard-nosed professionalism as they took every second over goal-kicks and throw-ins to disrupt Liverpool, even if it was not appreciated by an increasingly angry home support.

Villa looked organised and responded to their manager's urgings. If they could have found a way to unlock a greater threat they may have earned the reward Gerrard was seeking on his Anfield comeback.

The result dismayed Gerrard but there was still plenty to be satisfied about as he made that familiar departure from Anfield, this time as Aston Villa manager.