Jack Grealish's former Aston Villa team-mate Alan Hutton was disappointed to hear fans boo him on his Villa Park return.

Grealish was greeted by a mixture of jeers and applause from the home crowd as he came on as a late substitute against his former club for the first time since his summer move to Manchester City.

"This boy is Villa through and through. His whole family are Villa through and through," Hutton said on the Football Daily podcast.

"It means the world to him. He gave his all for that football club. He was literally at times a one-man band. He got us back to the Premier League, he kept us in the Premier League and he did it all on his own at times.

"The lure of going to one of the biggest teams in European football to win trophies at the age he’s at is arguably a dream move for him. From that stance I can totally agree with it but I always knew there was going to be a portion of the Villa support that were going to be disappointed with the move.

"They saw the new owners coming in, they were willing to spend money and were going to build this team around Jack Grealish moving forward and aim for those European positions.

"That isn’t going to come immediately, it is going to take time and Jack had the chance to move to a top team and go for honours now.

"I would have hoped he got the welcome he deserved coming back. I don’t like to hear that he had to come onto the pitch when there were sections booing."

