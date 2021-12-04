Newcastle 1-0 Burnley: Howe reaction

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC Sport: "I'm absolutely delighted for everyone connected with the club. It was a massive game for us and I thought the lads responded. After the first 20 minutes we were great.

"It was very nervy towards the end as we were desperate for the win. The players managed that part really well. The spirit in the group has shown and the atmosphere was exceptional. I can't praise the supporters enough.

"We have tried to bring our philosophy to the team, to be front foot and more aggressive. We have technical players and athletes. Confidence is a key in any sport and we have lacked that, but today goes a long way to rebuilding that."