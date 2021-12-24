Anthony Martial wants to leave Old Trafford according to his agent, having started just two Premier League games this season. The former Monaco player endured a difficult time last term too, netting just seven times in all competitions, but potential suitors will be lining up to secure his services.

Mohamed Elyounoussi returned to Southampton after a two-year loan spell at Celtic and has been a regular under Ralph Hasenhuttl this season. The winger has scored seven times for club and country in this campaign and is attracting attention from Saints' fellow Premier League clubs.