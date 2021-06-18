England striker Harry Kane says getting to know his team-mates on a more "personal level" has been key to his captaincy.

The 27-year-old will lead the Three Lions out against rivals Scotland on Friday in their second group game of Euro 2020.

"I have always been someone as a captain who wants to lead by example, if that’s on the training pitch or away from the training pitch around the hotel," said Kane, who first captained his country when England last played Scotland in 2017.

"I have learned as I have been captain for longer to get to know the players on a personal level a bit more, because everyone is different, everyone has a different way of getting motivated.

"It’s been a huge honour being England captain and I’m loving every minute of it."

