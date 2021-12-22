Tottenham 2-1 West Ham: Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte told Sky Sports: "It's good for Tottenham to reach the semi-finals of this competition. You can see the names of these teams that have reached the semi-finals - Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal with us - so every side wants to try to lift this trophy.

"When I was at Chelsea this trophy was not second, but we used to play young players that did not start in the 11. Now I'm seeing in England to win a trophy is very difficult. We have had to beat an important team like West Ham and they eliminated [Manchester] United and [Manchester] City. In England it's very difficult to win something.

"For sure we can do better but I've seen improvements in some parts, especially when in possession of the ball. We tried to control the game and we scored the first goal, it was an amazing goal involving many players.

"The performance was good and it's important to recover. We played many players that have had Covid. They kept the intensity but we have to manage the situation very well. Today was good and important for me that I know I can count on a squad of many players."