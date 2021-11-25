Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday’s trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Here is what the Southampton manager has had to say:

Defender Jack Stephens has returned to training but there is “no reason to hurry” him into first-team action. Stuart Armstrong will miss the game with a calf injury;

Hasenhuttl warns Liverpool have “found their identity again” this season and that facing them at Anfield is “one of the best challenges in football”;

James Ward-Prowse will make his 200th appearance in the Premier League and Hasenhuttl said he admires the midfielder because “when you show him something or criticise him for something, he is immediately able to switch it and improve his part”;

Hasenhuttl says that despite making mistakes in Saints’ defeat by Norwich, Alex McCarthy remains his number one choice as goalkeeper, adding: “Alex didn’t bring the best performance last week, he knows it, I know it, everybody knows it”;

Midfielder Nathan Tella “is still a little bit sloppy in his technique sometimes” but Hasenhuttl says this is “normal” and that the 22-year-old “will get time” in the first team this season.

