Four Reds make Garth's team of the week

Virgil van Dijk: There can't be many central defenders in the world who could have scored a goal like Van Dijk did against Southampton. To strike the ball on the volley and direct it towards goal with enough pace to beat the keeper from just inside the box was impressive.

Thiago Alcantara: There is no doubt he can play but, when the game becomes physical or hectic, I often feel his lack of pace limits his ability to engage and the game starts to pass him by. Liverpool's dominance of Southampton allowed them to control the game - Thiago in particular.

Mohamed Salah: The Egypt international is a joy to watch at the moment. There isn't a better striker in the world than Salah when he is playing for the team and not merely chasing goals. Against the Saints he was superb.

Sadio Mane: This was Mane at his best. The Senegal superstar was everywhere against a Southampton side that never came to terms with the demands of Anfield.

