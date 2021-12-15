Conte on Covid, playing Rennes & postponements
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media as his side prepare to take on Leicester on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Conte said that training has started with "not many" players following the Covid-19 outbreak, adding that "we also had problems with under-23s". He said: "We started with 13/14 players and today had training with 16 players and more young players."
He also spoke about the potential of facing Rennes in the Europa Conference League, saying his side "deserved" to play: "We want to play. I think Tottenham deserve to play the game and to play the last game of this group. It’s a really strange situation because we didn’t play but not through our fault."
Conte acknowledged that the government "took the best decision" to close down the training facility, adding: "for sure to close the training ground doesn’t give us the possibility to have a training session".
The Italian further confirmed that Tottenham had asked for their match with Thursday's opponent to be postponed: "For sure, the Premier League didn’t want to postpone the game against Leicester, maybe because we have to play against Burnley and Brighton. We postponed two games before. I can understand, we can understand."