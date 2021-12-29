Hasenhuttl's justified pride

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl punched the air on the final whistle. This was a draw that was met with a winning reaction.

Southampton, impressive and high-energy early on, looked set to crumble when Mohammed Salisu was sent off shortly before the break, allowing Harry Kane to level from the spot.

Salisu could have no complaints having looked close to breaking point on a few occasions. Saints' intensity and high line seemed to suit most but he was guilty of being over-eager several times before conceding the penalty that sealed his second booking in 12 minutes.

From there, a second home defeat of the season seemed inevitable but Hasenhuttl's side showed superb character to hassle, block, save and repel all that Spurs could muster.

Perhaps more impressive was that this was achieved having made six changes to the side that won at West Ham on Boxing Day. Hasenhuttl has said on numerous occasions this season that he has more to choose from and this was his words being backed up.

Afterwards he moved to say how proud he was and that the club has "a team you can really identify with".

"I don’t want to speak about our limits as a club," he said.

The full-throttle Southampton on display in the early stages are unquestionably a side who can look up the table rather than down.