Tuesday talking point: February a pivotal month for Wolves

Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

After four impressive wins in January, followed by a manager of the month award for Bruno Lage, Wolves were somewhat humbled at the hands of relegation candidates Norwich City in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Wolves won't have long to wait to address the defeat and bounce back as they face Arsenal on Thursday at Molineux, in a month that will be pivotal to where Wolves finish this season. Following the Arsenal game, Wolves have trips to Spurs and West Ham, with Arsenal to play at the Emirates and Leicester at Molineux in between.

You could throw a blanket over those teams as things stand, with only three points separating Wolves, Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham. A positive month could see Wolves right within the mix for European qualification contention if they managed to take points off the clubs vying for the same spots but it will be no easy feat.

Bruno Lage explained after the Norwich defeat that "the fans look for Europe and the top six. I look at my squad and the players available and try to find solutions for every game."

Playing down the possibility of getting into Europe, Bruno seems unhappy with the club's lack of activity in the January window and are arguably weaker with Adama Traore rejoining his boyhood club Barcelona.

The talented Pedro Neto will be back within one month, whilst Wolves will have the likes of Jonny and Hwang Hee-chan returning within the next couple of weeks too which will help bolster the squad that looked extremely threadbare against Norwich.

Lage's already overachieving with the set of tools he has at his disposal but will Europe be just that step too far? I think we will understand the possibilities of this a lot clearer come 1 March.