Milot Rashica's strike edged a win for Norwich at Charlton in a tie that was high on effort but low on quality.

This was Norwich's first game of 2022 after their New Year's Day match against Leicester City was postponed, allowing for a number of key players to return to fitness.

But Charlton, 14th in League One, gave a strong account of themselves and Norwich boss Dean Smith needed the added quality of sub Teemu Pukki to set up Rashica for his late winner.

"It should give everyone a lift but our performance levels need to be better," said Smith. "We knew it was going to be hard.

"It's been a tough Christmas period with some tough results - the last three games we've had a decimated squad.

"Today was just about getting through so I'm really pleased for the supporters."