George Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte is thinking about using Steven Bergwijn as Tottenham’s back-up striker as they prepare for 10 games in 30 days.

With Harry Kane’s fitness being a worry, the Tottenham manager is open to using the Dutch international as a striker instead of Son Heung-min.

“In the past I have seen that Son played number nine. Honestly, I prefer Son to play as a number 10 in the position that he is now playing. I like to have a point of reference as number nine," Conte said before his side face Brentford on Thursday.

"Steven could be a good option on the day that I want to give a rest to Harry.”

Bergwijn has failed to get going after his move from PSV in January 2020 and he has been linked with a move to Ajax in January.

The Italian said he will make a decision on his future: “He is a player I have to make an important evaluation of, but he is in our squad and I count on him. He’s ready and available. Against Mura he had a problem and otherwise he should have played, but he's available."