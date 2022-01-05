Arsenal will listen to offers for 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could leave the club this month. (Sky Sports), external

The Gunners have made a 70m euro (£58.3m) offer to Fiorentina for 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic - which would see Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira move to the Serie A club on a permanent basis. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to complete a loan move to Roma this week. (ESPN), external

Brighton and Crystal Palace both remain keen on signing Eddie Nketiah this month. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column