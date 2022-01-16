Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A point or more against West Ham today would lift Leeds United a further place in the league and put immense pressure on the existing bottom three and compound Everton's free-falling misery by leapfrogging the Toffees into fifteenth.

I expect an honours even outcome would be a hand-snatcher for many supporters before kick-off.

West Ham are back in form after four straight wins and are powerful. A point not lost on Marcelo Bielsa when asked how his side can cope with their imposing striker Michail Antonio. His answer interestingly touched on how he believes forwards are given more latitude for performing the same action as a defender who is deemed to have committed a foul: "A reality we have to adapt to".

This is a tough assignment for the Whites, who with a patched up side battled well last week, before a deflating VAR decision turned the score against them. Bielsa is not one to rely on luck, but if there is any going he deserves a slice.

Full commentary of West Ham United v Leeds United on BBC Radio Leeds 92.4 FM, DAB & Freeview TV Channel 719 from 13:00 GMT.