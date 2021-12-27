Man City 6-3 Leicester: The pick of the stats
Manchester City have scored six or more goals in consecutive home Premier League games for the first time since November 2013, when they beat Norwich 7-0 and Spurs 6-0.
Leicester City were 4-0 down inside 25 minutes - the first time a side had found themselves that far behind so early in a Premier League game since Watford were 4-0 down after 15 minutes against Manchester City in September 2019.
This was the first Premier League game on Boxing Day to feature as many as nine goals, and the highest-scoring match in the top flight on 26 December since Manchester United won 6-3 at Oldham in 1991.
There were eight different scorers in this match, the most since Liverpool’s 5-3 win over Chelsea in July 2020 (also eight). Only Spurs 4-5 Arsenal in November 2004 has had more different scorers - nine, excluding own goals - in a Premier League game.