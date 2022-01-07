Moyes on new contracts, the FA Cup & facing Leeds
West Ham manager, David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's FA Cup third round tie with Leeds.
Here are the key lines:
Moyes confirmed that forward Michail Antonio has signed a new contract but said that he was not the only player to re-sign with the club: "We've actually extended one or two contracts behind-the-scenes. We did Michail's contract about two months ago, but we've also done another couple of players."
The West Ham manager has also expressed his desire to win the FA Cup with his side starting their journey this weekend: "It would make me smile if we could do it as well! At this point, of course I want to win the FA Cup and will do everything I can do to do that."
Moyes has also acknowledged that West Ham have been given a difficult tie: "We've been given a tough third-round draw, but we had a real tough go in the Carabao Cup too. We've done well in those games and we hope we can do well against Leeds United."