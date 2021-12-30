Arsenal v Man City: What happened last time they met?

Arsenal host Manchester City at The Emirates on Saturday but what happened the last time they met? Gunners fans, maybe avert your eyes now...

The Londoners' poor start to the season continued with a third loss in as many games as Mikel Arteta's 10-man side were thrashed 5-0 at Etihad Stadium in late August.

Reigning champions City were already two up thanks to early goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres when Granit Xhaka compounded Arsenal's woes by seeing red for a poor challenge on Joao Cancelo.

Proceedings threatened to turn embarrassing for the Gunners as Gabriel Jesus and Rodri doubled the lead with strikes either side of the interval.

However, City - who enjoyed a whopping 81% possession - eased off and only added a fifth late on when Torres bagged his second of the game.

Defeat left Arsenal bottom of the table three games in but can their much-improved side - now fourth - end leaders City's dominant 10-match winning Premier League streak on New Year's Day?