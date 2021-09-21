De Gea: Well, it was Watford's Ben Foster who made my selection until David de Gea produced the penalty save that won Manchester United the game.

Why David Moyes allows substitute Mark Noble on to the pitch and the first thing he is asked to do is to take a penalty beggars belief. Taking penalties are difficult enough without adding to the pressure and handing the initiative to the goalkeeper.

De Gea got his right hand to the penalty when it looked as though the keeper's upper body might have slightly passed the ball, which made the save even more impressive. Players often get criticised for making mistakes. Managers can sometimes be too clever for their own good.

Lingard: Can anyone tell me why Jesse Lingard is still at Manchester United? A player who has the ability to score goals and affect the game as he clearly can should not be coming on as a substitute, filling in here and there, and playing second fiddle to anyone.

A cruel irony took place at London Stadium against West Ham as the former loanee found himself scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against the club who got his career back on track, when the Red Devils had thrown him on the scrap heap last season. I've no doubt that the answer to my earlier question is United are more likely to win trophies, but it's no fun when you're winning trophies on the bench.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week