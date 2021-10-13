Newcastle v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Newcastle are winless in their past four home league games against Tottenham - one draw, three lost - since winning 5-1 on the final day of the 2015-16 season.
Spurs dropped four points from winning positions against Newcastle in the Premier League last season, with the Magpies netting 90th and 85th-minute equalisers in the two games to draw.
Spurs have lost just one of their past 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone - 13 wins, four draws - though that defeat did come against Newcastle (1-0 in August 2019).