City's quality shines through even against the toughest opponents

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester City’s 12th successive Premier League win was another illustration of the ability to get the job done in difficult circumstances.

They battled against poor form to win with a last-minute goal by Rodri at Arsenal but against Chelsea it was done against a high quality, well-organised opponent determined to make life difficult for them.

And the key to City’s success is having players who can make that decisive difference to decide tight games – in this case it was Kevin de Bruyne.

There is a quite simply a rich seam of quality that runs through Pep Guardiola’s squad that enables them to get over the line when the going gets tough and this win gives them a 13-point lead in the title race that increases the impression that they will eventually be runaway winners.

On another day, when it is not De Bruyne, it will be someone else and that is why City are huge favourites to retain their crown.