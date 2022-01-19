Brentford v Man Utd: Team news

Brentford have no new injury concerns, with head coach Thomas Frank able to pick from the same squad who lost to Liverpool last weekend.

The Bees are still missing six players because of injury and international duty.

Manchester United forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have both returned to training following injury.

Paul Pogba, who has not played since 2 November because of a groin injury, will not be available until after the international break.

Would you pick the same Bees XI as last time?

Should Ronaldo and Rashford for United?