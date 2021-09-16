Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham: Confirmed team news
Dinamo Zagreb make six changes from the side that started their 2-0 win over Sibenik in the Croatian League last weekend.
Captain Arijan Ademi starts while the other notable inclusion is Mislav Orsic, who scored a hat-trick in the club's win over Tottenham in last term's competition.
Dinamo XI: Livakovic, Ademi, Lauritsen, Ivanusec, Ristovski, Petkovic, Misic, Theophile-Catherine, Sutalo, Franjic, Orsic
Subs: Zagorac, Moharrami, Stefulj, Gojak, Andric, Tolic, Bulat, Juric, Baturina, Dilaver, Menalo, Spikic
West Ham boss David Moyes makes five changes from their Premier League draw at Southampton last weekend. Kurt Zouma is given his debut in defence while Nikola Vlasic starts for the first time.
Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini also start with Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma dropping to the bench.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Zouma, Cresswell, Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Antonio, Lanzini, Vlasic
Subs: Areola, Randolph, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Dawson, Noble, Bowen, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral