Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Dinamo Zagreb make six changes from the side that started their 2-0 win over Sibenik in the Croatian League last weekend.

Captain Arijan Ademi starts while the other notable inclusion is Mislav Orsic, who scored a hat-trick in the club's win over Tottenham in last term's competition.

Dinamo XI: Livakovic, Ademi, Lauritsen, Ivanusec, Ristovski, Petkovic, Misic, Theophile­-Catherine, Sutalo, Franjic, Orsic

Subs: Zagorac, Moharrami, Stefulj, Gojak, Andric, Tolic, Bulat, Juric, Baturina, Dilaver, Menalo, Spikic