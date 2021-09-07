Ciaran Varley, BBC Sport

Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has suggested midfielder Donny van de Beek's not good enough for Manchester United.

Van de Beek has not had an entirely happy time since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020 off the back of excellent form for Ajax, including helping them reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

However, he’s had limited impact for United - scoring once in 36 appearances so far.

And now this week, former Ajax, AC Milan and Netherlands striker Van Basten - who has also managed his country - has told Dutch television Van de Beek and his agent were "betting too high" with the move to Old Trafford.

"Van de Beek is not that good,” he said, adding that he thinks it's much easier to play the number 10 role in the Dutch top flight than in England.

Ouch!