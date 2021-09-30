'There's a change in performances and energy'

Burnley captain Ben Mee says he is "confident" the results will come for the Clarets and is happy with their performances so far this season.

Sean Dyche's side sit second from bottom of the Premier League table - only Norwich, Saturday's visitors to Turf Moor, have had a worse start to the campaign.

"I think it would play on our minds a bit more if we weren't playing well and we were really struggling and not being able to get going," Mee said on Thursday.

"But it's not been the case. We've actually had some really good performances."

Burnley have just two points from six matches so far and had to wait until their eighth league game last season for their first win.

"I don't think the performances were quite there last season, I think we were getting beaten probably deservedly a lot of the time. But this season there's a bit of a change in performances and energy.

"I've got every confidence that we will [move up the table] - we're a good side."

Follow Thursday's news conferences and Premier League build-up