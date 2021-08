Leeds United maintained their run of results against the Premier League's 'big six' sides, with a convincing 3-1 win over Tottenham at Elland Road.

Stuart Dallas scored United's first - his eighth league goal of the season - and was your top pick in our Player Rater.

Dallas is the first Northern Ireland player to score as many as eight Premier League goals in a single season since Chris Brunt in 2008-09.

