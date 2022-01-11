Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Is there a more enigmatic player in the Premier League than Adama Traore? He offers both excitement and frustration in equal measures. The explosive winger has the ability to turn a game on its head - but those moments are becoming less frequent as weeks go by.

The argument around Adama having "no end product" seemed to be squashed in the 2019-20 season, which yielded six goals and nine assists. However, this season seems a far cry from that, with Bruno Lage looking increasingly frustrated with Adama as he's struggled to adapt to the new system.

Lage has tended to play with inverted forwards, and with Adama always keen to drive to the byeline, it just hasn't worked. Adama has been robbed of a few assists this season by poor finishing - however, he's got into some great positions himself but ultimately failed to put the ball in the net.

Although I'd be sad to see him go, it feels like now is the right time to cash in with only 18 months left on his deal.

The team are in dire need of midfield and defensive reinforcements and the cash raised could be used to bring in players this window. He does provide a different dynamic from the bench, but Wolves look a lot less balanced with him in the team from the off.

