Harry Kane is "more than happy" with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte but, while Spurs want the 28-year-old striker to stay at the club, he has not made a decision about his future. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express), external

Meanwhile, Spurs want to sign Inter Milan and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal. (La Latercera, in Spanish), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column