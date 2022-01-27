Who are the best Premier League players from the rest of the world?

The Premier League is the most exciting and competitive league in the world. It attracts the greatest players from every corner of the globe with its financial muscle and high standard.

The Match of the Day Top 10 podcast will return in the spring but until then Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards need your help in picking the top three best Premier League players from 'the rest of the world'.

And, in today's top 10, there are three Manchester United players are on the list.

Park Ji-sung: A United legend who spent seven years at the club. The South Korea midfielder joined from PSV Eindhoven in 2005.

By the time he left to join QPR in 2012 he had a Champions League winner's medal and had won four Premier League titles, three League Cups and a Club World Cup.

Shinji Kagawa: The Japan international joined the Red Devils in 2012 from Borussia Dortmund and he scored on his home debut - a 3-2 win against Fulham on 25 August that year.

In March 2012 he made history by becoming the first Asian player, external to score a hat-trick in the Premier League in a 4-0 victory over Norwich.

Dwight Yorke: One of the great aspects of football in the 1990s was strike partnerships. There were many great pairings but few as good as Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole at Manchester United.

The pair combined to fire United to the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, with Yorke finishing as the league top scorer with 18 goals. Yorke scored 48 goals in 96 Premier League games for United before joining Blackburn in 2002.

