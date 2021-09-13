‘Salah the biggest reason for Liverpool’s success’

Mohamed Salah is the biggest reason behind Liverpool’s recent success, says football writer Luke Edwards.

The Egypt forward scored his 100th Premier League goal for the Reds during their 3-0 win over Leeds on Sunday, becoming the fifth fastest player to reach that milestone.

“Salah, for me, has been the big star and the biggest reason they’ve had the success they’ve had,” Edwards said on the Football Daily podcast.

“Liverpool would not be the same team without him, they’re a fantastic team anyway but the success they have had – Mo Salah has been the real catalyst.

“We were talking two or three years ago of the front trio being level pegging in their significance, but you would now be saying Salah is the main man.

“Right club, right time, right manager, right atmosphere – everything clicked from the moment he arrived at Anfield.”

