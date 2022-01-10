Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to join Stoke City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old England youth international spent the first half of the season in Belgium with Anderlecht.

However, he fell out of favour midway through the campaign has now returned to England to link up with Michael O’Neill at Stoke, who are eighth in the Championship, five points off a play-off place with two games in hand.

Harwood-Bellis’ City contract does not expire until 2024.