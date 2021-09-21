Cash: If you're going to score your first goal for your club, you might as well do it in front of your home supporters, make it memorable and be on the winning side. Matty Cash managed to do all three.

This lad is a decent defender but it's the first time I've seen him drive into the opposition's penalty area with goals on his mind. This is a right-back who finished brilliantly with his left foot. This was an excellent performance by Villa and not before time. They've been very ordinary until now.

