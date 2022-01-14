Tottenham v Arsenal: What does the form show?
Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Arsenal (won five, drawn two), their longest such run against their north London rivals since a run of nine between 1960 and 1968.
Following their 3-1 victory at the Emirates in September, Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Tottenham since the 2013-14 campaign.
Tottenham are looking to win three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since August 1961.
The Gunners have won their last two Premier League away games, scoring as many goals in these two victories (9) as they had in their previous nine league games on the road.