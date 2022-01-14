Jacob Culshaw, WD18 YouTube channel, external

Halfway through this Premier League season and it’s ‘make or break’ time for Watford. Every Hornet knows just how season-defining this week’s matches against Newcastle (away), Burnley (away) and Norwich (home) are. All three are proverbial ‘six-pointers’.

Saturday’s trip to St James' Park is the first of three cup finals. Both sides are desperate for a win after finding themselves in the most precarious of positions. A defeat for Watford and it would be the first time this season we have dropped into the relegation zone, giving Newcastle a huge boost at our expense.

However, a win, or even a draw, gives the Golden Boys something to build on going into the following two pivotal fixtures.

A loss to the Magpies and us Watford fans will fear the worst.

