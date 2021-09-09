Emerson Royal (Tottenham)

Brazil right-back Emerson Royal had a busy summer.

In June he joined Barcelona for £7.7m, in July he played in the Copa America, losing the final to Argentina, and in August he joined Spurs for £25.8m.

The 22-year-old could make his Spurs debut on Saturday against Crystal Palace, a chance boosted by the fact he trained with the club during the international break and several players picked up injuries while away with their countries.

At 6ft, Royal has more physical presence than many wing-backs and he is good in the air. He enjoys getting forward, although there have been questions about the defensive side of his game.

He made 79 appearances for Real Betis before Barca activated a buy-back clause, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

