Leeds v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Leeds have earned seven points from their past three Premier League games against Newcastle (won two, drawn one), two more than they had in their previous nine against them in the competition (won one, drawn two, lost six).

Newcastle lost this fixture 2-1 against Leeds last season but haven’t lost consecutive league games at Elland Road since a run of three between 1970 and 1972.

After winning just three of their first 18 Premier League matches this season (drawn seven, lost eight), Leeds have won their past two and are looking to record three in a row for the first time since winning their final four games of the 2020-21 season.