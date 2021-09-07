It's not on TV in the UK so BBC Radio 5 Live is the only place to follow every moment of Cristano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United v Newcastle - kicking off at 15:00 BST and set to be Ronaldo's second debut for the club - will be broadcast exclusively on 5 Live.

Build-up to that and all of Saturday's matches will start from 12:00, with Ian Dennis and Chris Waddle the live commentary team at Old Trafford.

All the reaction from the match will be covered in the Football Daily podcast - listen and subscribe on BBC Sounds.