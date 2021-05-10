As fans get ready to return to football grounds after more than a year away, West Yorkshire Police Mounted Section are also preparing again for duty outside Elland Road.

"We have sorely missed the atmosphere and excitement of matchdays over the last year and can’t wait get back to normality," PC Jen Johnson told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We are a familiar sight with the faithful Leeds supporters, many of whom know the horses by name."

Police horses have been seen at Leeds home games for many years, and on Saturday they were again on display outside the ground before the Tottenham match to raise awareness of equine health and mental health charities.

"The horses understand their role on matchdays and have always performed flawlessly (touch wood)," PC Johnson added.

"They are rarely fazed by the thousands of fans attending or the increased noise levels on matchdays."

Sergeant Paul Hawkins, supervisor of the Mounted Section, says the horses are trained over two years and exposed to a host of experiences.

"At the very top end is really somewhere like Elland Road on a Saturday afternoon with up to 40,000 people there," he said.

"It seems like a long time ago, but hopefully in the not too distant future we will see days like that again."

