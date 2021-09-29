Wolves v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Wolves have not won any of their past seven home league games against Newcastle - five draws, two defeats - since a 1-0 victory in the second tier in April 1993.
Newcastle have won just one of their past nine league games against Wolves - six draws, two defeats - winning 1-0 at Molineux in February 2017 in the Championship.
Both teams have scored in all 12 Premier League meetings between Wolves and Newcastle, making it the most played fixture in the competition not to see a clean sheet. Eight of those 12 matches have finished 1-1, including each of the last five in a row.