BBC Sport

Wolves v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Wolves have not won any of their past seven home league games against Newcastle - five draws, two defeats - since a 1-0 victory in the second tier in April 1993.

  • Newcastle have won just one of their past nine league games against Wolves - six draws, two defeats - winning 1-0 at Molineux in February 2017 in the Championship.

  • Both teams have scored in all 12 Premier League meetings between Wolves and Newcastle, making it the most played fixture in the competition not to see a clean sheet. Eight of those 12 matches have finished 1-1, including each of the last five in a row.