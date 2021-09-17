Leeds 0-3 Liverpool: Fantasy football top performers

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory over Leeds at Elland Road in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to Liverpool players:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (3)

Alisson (2)

Andy Robertson and Thiago (1)

So which Leeds and Liverpool players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.

