Leeds United have opened a ballot for season ticket-holders for the return of about 8,000 supporters for the final game of the Premier League season at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, 23 May (kick-off 16:00 BST).

The Leeds United Supporters’ Trust explained, after discussions with the club, that “it means roughly 30% of season ticket-holders will be allowed entry", adding: "The West Stand is unavailable for fans as it houses the designated ‘red zone’ for players and staff."

Season ticket-holders who want to attend the game must register online to enter the ballot, which is open until midnight on Monday, 10 May.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that United's penultimate game of the campaign, at Southampton, will kick off at 18:00 on Tuesday, 18 May.