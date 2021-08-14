Watford v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news
Watford boss Xisco Munoz hands debuts to new signings Emmanuel Dennis, and Juraj Kucka, whilst Tom Cleverley captains the side.
Troy Deeney, Imran Louza and Danny Rose all start on the bench.
Watford XI: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Sarr, Dennis, Kabasele, Kucka.
Subs: Foster, Ngakia, Rose, Louza, Deeney, Gosling, Fletcher, Hernandez, Sierralta.
As Aston Villa begin life without Jack Grealish, manager Dean Smith starts new recruits Emi Buendi, Danny Ings and Ashley Young, with Leon Bailey and Axel Tuanzebe on the bench.
Forward Ollie Watkins misses out with a bruised knee.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Ngoyo, Mings, McGinn, Buendia, Young, Nakamba, Ings, El Ghazi.
Subs: Steer, Wesley, Traore, Tuanzebe, Hause, Bailey, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey.