Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 28, is hoping Manchester City will make a fresh British-record bid to sign him this week. (Telegraph)

Manchester City are determined to push ahead with efforts to sign Kane from Tottenham, despite Spurs repeatedly saying they are not willing to sell the 28-year-old. (ESPN)

But City are set to end their interest in Kane if Tottenham are unwilling to agree a deal this summer. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Tottenham players are set to support Kane as he continues to look for a way out of the club. (Mirror)

