Happy with Arsenal's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Gunners' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Nuno Tavares (Benfica), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht), Mika Biereth (Fulham), Ben White (Brighton), Martin Odegaard (Real Madrid), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheff Utd)

Outs: David Luiz (released), Levi Laing (released), Joseph Olowu (released), Luke Plange (released), Jason Sraha (released), Trae Coyle (Lausanne–Sport), Zech Medley (KV Oostende), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff), Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart, loan), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, loan), Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), Ben Sheaf (Coventry), Matt Smith (Doncaster, loan), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille, loan), William Saliba (Marseille, loan), Nikolaj Moller (Viktoria Koln, loan) Deyan Iliev (SKF Sered, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Blackpool, loan), Harry Clarke (Ross County, loan), Tolaji Bola (Rotherham), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Nottingham Forest, loan), Joe Willock (Newcastle United), Lucas Torreira (Fiorentina, loan), Miguel Azeez (Portsmouth, loan), Willian (Corinthians)

